The screen went blank just as Theresa May started taking questions at N.I. press conference

People from all over Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland expressed frustration when a technical issue resulted in the loss of signal at Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit press conference in Belfast on Tuesday.

Mrs. May arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday to discuss Brexit with politicians and business leaders.

As the prime minister came to the end of her speech she started taking questions from members of the Northern Ireland media.

Just as the first question was about to be asked the broadcast failed, the screen went blank and it took several minutes for the live feed to return.

"Theresa May is such a poor speaker the beep and bars when the signal cuts out feels like a mercy," Tweeted one man.

"Sky’s feed of Theresa May’s speech keeps cutting to a test signal. It sounds like her speech has been written by Armando Ianucci," Tweeted Daily Mirror Politics journalist, Mikey Smith.

The live feed from the press conference in Belfast experienced technical problems.

Former Labour party councillor, Maeve McCormack, saw the funny side.

"Our work TV has a signal issue and keeps weirdly bleeping during Theresa May’s speech - sounds like she’s getting super sweary about Brexit."