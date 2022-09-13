The streets of Derry and their names - F

Since 1987 the Queen's University at Belfast has been developing the ‘Northern Ireland Place-Name Project’ and compiling an incredible database of names that sometimes date back over a thousand years.

In compiling the Derry city section the compendium draws heavily on John Bryson's seminal 'Derry's Streets'. Other sources, including George Vaughan Sampson's map of Co. Derry of 1814, are also cited.

Some of the meanings suggested in the database are open to interpretation and debate but make for fascinating reading.

Based in Queen’s University, the project works in collaboration with Land and Property Services in the Department of Finance in providing a free online database of our local place-names (www.placenamesni.org. This is accompanied by an interactive searchable map of historical names (townlands, parishes, baronies and counties) which is provided by LPS.

Francis Street (Sráid Proinsias). Corruption of Frances Ross' name (Bryson). Ross was the wife of a local landowner.

Farren Park (Páirc Uí Fhearáin). Names after Rev. Neil Farren, Bishop of Derry (1939-74). (Bryson).

Fortfield Avenue (Ascaill Ghort an Dúin). Street built 1965. This area has long been built up and there is no sign of a fort nearby on modern maps.

Fahan Street (Sráid Fhathna). Fahan is a village and parish in Inishowen, Co. Donegal (Dict. Ulst. PN). Various etymologies have been proposed. One is that it is from Ir. fathain, a variant of athain, meaning 'grave, burial place'. Another is that it comes from Ir. faithche, or faheen, meaning a 'little green'.