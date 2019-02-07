‘The Tragedy of King Richard the Second’ hits the Playhouse stage

Olivier Award-winner Simon Russell Beale will take the title role in Shakespeare’s play about the limits of power, screened to The Playhouse this weekend.

National Theatre Live’s ‘The Tragedy of King Richard the Second’ will be screened at the Artillery Street theatre this Saturday (February 9) at 7pm.

This visceral new production, screened from the stage of the Almeida Theatre in London, will be directed by Joe Hill-Gibbins, whose previous plays include Little Revolution at the Almeida and Absolute Hell at the National Theatre.

“Simon Russell Beale returns to National Theatre Live screens following broadcasts of Timon of Athens and King Lear, and his recent role in the National Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of The Lehman Trilogy.” Theatre Programmer at The playhouse Áine McCarron said. “This is an extraordinary look at Richard II, King of England, irresponsible, foolish and vain. His weak leadership sends his kingdom into disarray and his court into uproar. Seeing no other option but to seize power, the ambitious Bolingbroke challenges the throne and the king’s divine right to rule.”

Tickets £12 from The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.