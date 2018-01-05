The verdict is in: Derry Girls is ‘class’ hi

New TV comedy show Derry Girls has been given a massive thumbs up from the public after the first episode aired on Channel 4 last night.

Thousands of people took to Twitter, Facebook and other social media to express their approval for the show, with many already predicting Derry Girls is now in line for a second series.

The hashtag #DerryGirls was the number one trend on Twitter across the UK and Ireland after the show aired at 10pm.

Praise was heaped on Derry writer and creator of the show, Lisa McGee, and the cast and crew, with many praising the killer one liners delivered by the young cast.

Derry people gave the show an overwhelming stamp of approval with many Derry women sharing their own school photos from the 1990s online.

One man wrote: “#DerryGirls what a brilliant first episode, already hooked and wishing for series 2!!!!”

Another person wrote: “The wooden spoon threat came out in the first episode of #DerryGirls. Can’t tell you how many times we were threatened with that bad boy as a kid. Must be a standard NI mum thing. #woodenspoon”

Among those Tweeting about the show was Nadine Coyle, who inspired Galway actress Nicola Coughlan’s Derry accent, while weather man Barra Best tweeted: “Gotta day, I’m loving ‘Derry Girls’ on @Channel4. Local writer @LisaMMcGee has done a great job....so she has! #DerryGirls”.