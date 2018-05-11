Theresa May using NI as ‘political pawn’: SDLP

Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood says he is “furious” at the British Government’s attitude to legacy issues.

The SDLP leader has accused Theresa May’s administration of using Northern Ireland as “a political pawn in the internal wars” within her party and with the DUP.

This week, the British PM described the system for investigating the past as ‘unfair’ and told MPs that only people in the “armed forces” or “law enforcement” were being investigated.

Mr Eastwood responded: “It is a scandal that any government can peddle falsehoods to a Parliament and get away with it. Having spoken with the Northern Ireland Secretary of State, I have told her that she must immediately correct the record in relation to legacy issues. The SDLP will not stand by while a British Government misleads Parliament and it goes unchallenged.”