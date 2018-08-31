Thieves steal charity box from fast-food takeaway

Police are hunting thieves who stole a charity box from a fast-food takeaway in Derry.

The theft occurred on Beechwood Avenue on Tuesday, August 2, at around 11 p.m.

It was reported that two young males stole the charity box.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers in Strand Road.

In an unusual development the PSNI said they were aware of comment about the theft circulating on social media.

"Police are aware of some adverse social media comments in relation to this incident and would appeal to members of the public who have any information about the identity of those involved to bring it to police.

"The number to call is 101 quoting reference 752 30/08/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," police said.