Third anniversary of Sr Clare to be marked

A special Mass and film screening will take place this weekend to mark the third anniversary of the death of a much loved Derry nun, Sister Clare Crockett.

Sister Clare’s life will be celebrated during the Mass and screening this Sunday, April 14 at the Carmelite Monastery, Termonbacca, in Derry.

Sister Clare died in an earthquake in South America on April 16, 2016.

The 33-years-old, a member of the Servant Sisters, died when the school building she was in collapsed in the Equadorian town of Playa Prieta.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed hundreds of people with hundreds more injured.

Sister Clare, a native of Iona Terrace in the Brandywell area of the Long Tower parish, had been teaching guitar and singing with five young women postulants, who were entering the religious order, when the earthquake struck.

She died while trying to save children.

Last year a film charting her remarkable life and legacy, entitled ‘All of Nothing’ was released.

At 5.00pmon Sunday there will be a showing of the extended edition of ‘All or Nothing.’

The film starts from the time when Sister Clare relinquished her acting career to follow religious life. It includes more than 15 years of photographs and videos chronicling her life.

It also features interviews with Sister Clare’s parents; close friends from her youth; Home of the Mother founder, Fr. Rafael and Servant Sisters who had been close to her.

This will be followed by the anniversary Mass at 7.00 p.m. Music will be led by C.O.R and refreshments will be provided by Cursillo and everyone is welcome.