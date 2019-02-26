This is why you can smell smoke in N.I. today

People will be able to smell smoke in some parts of Northern Ireland today because of heightened air pollution levels.

Moderate levels of air pollution (particulate matter) are forecast across Northern Ireland, with locally high levels possible in urban areas, according to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

People in some parts of Northern Ireland will be able to smell smoke today because of air pollution.

Heightened pollution levels are likely to persist until Wednesday, with the situation improving from Thursday onwards.

The pollution levels are the result of the weather conditions we are currently experiencing, with light winds, which can lead to the build-up of local emissions from vehicles and home heating thus giving off a smell of smoke.

There may also be a more widespread component of pollution from continental sources and Saharan dust.

During periods of High Air Pollution the symptoms of people with lung or heart disease may worsen. Healthy people are unlikely to experience any ill effects.

Hourly updates on levels of particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone and carbon monoxide are available on www.airqualityni.co.uk or via the Department’s freephone helpline 0800 556 677, which also offers health advice to those who may be particularly sensitive to air pollution.