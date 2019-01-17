Thornhill Retirement Village ‘will transform entire area’ - Duffy

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the news today that the signing of a Section 76 legal agreement will clear the way for plans that have been lodged for the redevelopment of the large now redundant old Thornhill College site in Derry.

Speaking today Councillor Duffy said: “It’s good to see that the Section 76 legal agreement has been signed off on, which now opens the way for the plans for this massive site to proceed.

“At present the Thornhill site is a terrible eyesore situated on a key gateway into our city.

“The proposals to convert this site into a modern retirement village will, I believe, transform this entire area. And at the same time provide much needed retirement accommodation for older people in our community.

“This development could help regenerate the greater Culmore area along with all the other ongoing projects such as the new community centre, the new country park at Coney road and the 3G pitch that are happening.