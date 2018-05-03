Those behind bomb alert at 'war with community'

Those responsible for forcing young families and old people to evacuate their homes during the second bomb alert in Derry in the space of a day are at 'war with the community'.

That's according to Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell, who has expressed anger after a suspect device was left outside a home at Inishowen Gardens in Creggan last night.

He said: “This is the second time in less than 24 hours that residents in different parts of our city have been disrupted due to a suspect device.

“It’s very upsetting for many of the elderly residents and those with young families caught up in all this and having to leave their homes in the middle of the night.

“This disruption to the local community is unacceptable.

“Incidents like these need to stop. There is no place for it in our society.

“Those behind these attacks need to end their war with the community.”

The PSNI confirmed that they attended Inishowen Gardens following the report of a suspicious object at around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A number of streets were closed, and homes evacuated, whilst the object was examined by ATO. The object was later declared an elaborate hoax.

Residents were permitted back to their homes shortly after 5 a.m. this morning.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “The hoax device has been taken for further examination as our enquiries into this incident move forward. I would like to thank the local community for their patience as officers worked through the night to ensure their safety.

"I would also appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has any information which could assist with our enquiries to call police in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1460 02/05/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”