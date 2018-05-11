Those who have been in care urged to give their views

The Department of Health and Department of Education have launched a public consultation on a new draft Strategy for ‘Looked After Children: Improving Children’s Lives.’

Both departments have pledged to support children and young people in care; those on the edge of care and also those young people who have left care and are still in need of some support.

The Draft Strategy was developed with the input of children in care and other stakeholders and aims to improve the life outcomes for looked after children.

Northern Ireland Chief Social Work Officer, Sean Holland, is encouraging children and young people who have experience of the care system to give their views.

He said: “It’s really important that care experienced children and young people help shape the Strategy. We have a draft, which we now want to take views on and I want to strongly encourage them to consider the draft Strategy and to make their views known. They know better than anybody what steps we need to take to make life better for a child or young person in care.”

Tommy O’Reilly, Deputy Secretary at the Department of Education, said: “We are committed to helping these children achieve their full potential in line with their peers and to reduce the differences which currently exist in areas such as educational achievement.”

The consultation runs until July 4, 2018 and can be accessed via: www.consultations.nidirect.gov.uk/ or telephone 028 90520646 or 028 91279263.