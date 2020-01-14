Three Derry MLAs to serve as vice-chairs of Stormont departmental watchdogs

Foyle MLAs Sinead McLaughlin, Gary Middleton, and Karen Mullan, have been appointed vice-chairs of three of the newly-appointed Stormont oversight committees.

No Derry MLAs will serve as chairpersons of any of the main departmental watchdogs at the revived Stormont Assembly.

Mrs. McLaughlin was selected by the SDLP to serve as vice-chair of the Economy Committee.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton is the new vice-chair of the Health Committee.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan was appointed vice-chair of the Education Committee, in that order, after D'Hondt was run on Tuesday morning.

East Derry Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald, meanwhile, will serve as chair of the Economy Committee, while West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA, will serve as chair of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee.

The remaining chairmanships were filled as follows: Communities, Paula Bradley (DUP); Education, Chris Lyttle (Alliance); The Executive Office, Colin McGrath (SDLP); Finance, Steve Aiken (UUP); Health, Colm Gildernew (Sinn Féin); Infrastructure, Michelle McIlveen (DUP); and Justice, Paul Givan, (DUP).