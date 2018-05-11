Three local schools successful in new infrastructure bids

Three schools in Derry & Strabane have been successful in their bids for funding from the second call of School Enhancement Programme.

The local schools are among 25 out of 165 applicants across the north which could now be allocated funding for infrastructure projects such as new classrooms, valued at between £500,000 and £4 million.

Greenhaw and Chapel Road Primary Schools in Derry and St. Mary’s Primary School in Strabane have all been informed that their applications to address “immediate and pressing accommodation needs” have been successful.

Permanent Secretary, Derek Baker said: “The purpose of the School Enhancement Programme is to ensure that we provide the best possible education estate for our children and young people, within the budget that is available.”

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA and Education Spokesperson Karen Mullan said the programme has already made “a massive difference to the schools estate over recent years”.

She said: “These projects will attract a potential £60million investment which will greatly improve and expand the existing facilities in the schools.

“I am aware that not all schools that bid will have been successful. However, I would urge pupils, staff and wider communities not to be disheartened because today represents just the first tranche of projects and there is potential for more to be announced in the future.”