Three men flee car after it hits central reservation and traffic cones on Foyle Bridge

By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th Jun 2024, 10:53 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 11:07 BST
Three men fled a car after it hit the central reservation and traffic cones on the Foyle Bridge early on Monday morning, it’s been reported.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the single-vehicle road traffic collision on the city-bound lane of the Foyle Bridge that was reported at 5.50am on June 10.

It's reported three males made off from the vehicle - a black Volkswagen Passat - after it reportedly hit the central reservation and traffic cones, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement.

The police are asking anyone who may have captured footage of the collision, or who may know of the whereabouts of those involved, to call 101, quote reference number 174 of 10/06/24 or to submit a report online via the https://www.psni.police.uk/report web portal.

A report can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

