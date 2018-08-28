Three new bus stops on route

Translink has gone back to the drawing board with its recently merged Lone Moor and Creggan bus service and will consult the public on proposed changes today and tomorrow.

Three additional stops between St. Eugene’s Cathedral and Pilots’ Row have been added to the proposed 8a Foyle Metro route from the city centre to Creggan after concerns were raised about gaps in the service.

The merger of the Foyle Metro 7a service to the Lone Moor Road and the 8a to Creggan last month was designed to avoid bottlenecks at Laburnum Terrace and Francis Street.

However, this consolidation effectively ended a direct link between Creggan and the St. Eugene’s Cathedral area so Translink have now included Francis Street, the Little Diamond and Rossville Street on a new revised 8a.

Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Campbell said: “Translink are to undertake a consultation this week about the proposals to amend the Foyle Metro 8a route. It will take place on August 28 and 29.

“Translink staff will be in Creggan each morning from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and the Brandywell from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

“Like any change to services it’s vital that the users of these services voices are heard and views taken on board. It’s important to get this right from the outset.”

Independent councillor, Gary Donnelly, said the addition of the new stops seemed to have addressed most of the concerns raised.

“If you have been affected by the recent changes to the service please use this opportunity to have your voice heard,” he said.

Colr. Donnelly said buses manned by Translink staff will be located at Creggan Chapel and at the grotto at the junction of the Lecky Road and the Brandywell Road.