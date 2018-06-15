Three-storey office block overlooking Ebrington to go under hammer for just £75,000!

A prominent three-storey office block overlooking one of Derry's most popular public spaces is to be auctioned off with a guide price of just £75,000!

Meanwhile, up the road in Strabane a detached freehold four bedroom house is being offered for just £100,000.

BidX1 have listed 8 Columba Terrace, Limavady Road, Derry, among the lots in a forthcoming online auction on July 5.

The terraced office at the corner of May Street comprises seven offices, a kitchen and rear store, and while extending to 1,711 square feet, needs considerable refurbishment, the auctioneers have stated.

It's currently vacant and the guide price is £75,000

The other lot of local interest listed by BidX1 is a four bedroom house in the Danton Manor development in Artigarvan. The detached home is occupied and bringing in a rent of £6,000 a year.

"The property is situated off Leckpatrick Road. Shopping amenities are located on Berryhill Road with recreation facilities found in the surrounding countryside," the auctioneers state.

The guide price is £100,000.