‘Through Hollow Lands and Hilly Lands’ exhibition

The Playhouse has launched an exhibition of work celebrating the work of artist in residence and dear friend of Derry Theatre Joe Connolly, who passed away in May this year.

‘Through Hollow Lands and Hilly Lands’ was launched on Tuesday, and will run until Tuesday, December 21.

Joe’s work includes painting in oil, acrylic and watercolour, stage design, stained glass and mosaic design, illustration and cartoon images in line and wash, a selection of which will be on display for the exhibition.

Joe successfully exhibited in Derry, Dublin, Enniskillen and New York, and contributed to many publications and books.

A native of Sligo, Joe taught Art and Design in Belfast and St Peters in Derry where he retired from the ‘day job’ to pursue his creative projects, which include painting in oil, acrylic and watercolour, stage design, stained glass and mosaic design, illustration and cartoon images in line and wash.

For over a decade he facilitated the Playhouse Painters weekly workshops, a close collective based around the Alily Foyle ethos - Active learning in later years; this group is targeted towards retired people interested in shared creativity.

Work by the Playhouse Painters will also be on display as part of the exhibition.

“Joe Connolly’s creative contribution to his community, in this city and wider afield touched many. His talent and artistic generosity was boundless,” Pauline Ross, Playhouse founding director said.

“This exhibition celebrates the legacy of art that he has left behind, commemorating the skill on show in his landscapes and designs, and applauding the wit and intelligence in his illustration and cartoon images.

“He is sorely missed.”

‘Through Hollow Lands and Hilly Lands’, celebrating the work of Joe Connolly, was launched on Tuesday, and will run until Tuesday, December 21.

For more information visit www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.