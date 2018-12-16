Thumbs up for ‘Dublin Murders’ shoot in Derry

The choice of Prehen House as one of the site locations for the new crime series, ‘Dublin Murders’, has been declared a vote of confidence in Derry as a centre for the creative arts.

Produced by Euston Films, Element Pictures and Veritas Entertainment Group for BBC One, Starz and RTÉ with support from Northern Ireland Screen, the forthcoming eight-part series is based on Tana French’s ‘Dublin Murder Squad’ novels following the investigations of the Detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox.

Created and written by Sarah Phelps (And Then There Were None; Ordeal by Innocence) the new series features Killian Scott (Strike) and Sarah Greene (Penny Dreadful) in the lead roles with stellar support from Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Moe Dunford, Leah McNamara, Ian Kenny, Eugene O’Hare, Jonny Holden, Conleth Hill and Peter McDonald. Around 150 of the crew were in Derry over the past few weeks filming the first series and it’s anticipated they will be returning to the city early in the New Year.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack said: “I was thrilled to be contacted early last month by one of the location managers working on this new crime drama seeking some help with key contacts and logistics as the city had been earmarked as an ideal setting. Prehen House being the central focus. I was told that the decision to film here was endorsed by the recent Council, business and public’s positive reaction to the ‘Derry Girls’ production needs and requirements.

“The BBC producers were impressed with Derry’s ‘can do’ attitude to approaching filming obstacles which are causing delays in Belfast. I’m sure local business have also benefited by catering and hosting the crew who intend to return in January and February.”