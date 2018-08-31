Tickets go on sale for new Derry to Edinburgh route

The countdown has begun for Ryanair’s new City of Derry to Edinburgh route ahead of its October lift-off, with tickets now on sale.

Ahead of the new route being introduced, the local airport is offering its customers the chance to win a pair of return Ryanair flights to Edinburgh on their social media channels.

Eimear Ryan, Sales and Marketing Executive, UK and Ireland with Ryanair pictured with City of Derry Airport Manager, Charlene Shongo, left and Maressa McGilligan, Marketing Executive City of Derry Airport as they announce that the new route from the Airport to Edinburgh is now available. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 24.08.17

The winner and a travel partner will enjoy an enchanting city break where they can explore the rich culture of the Scottish capital.

Edinburgh is famous for its castles and striking Old Town as well as the shops and Christmas Markets on Princes Street in the grand Georgian New Town, as well as its restaurants and bars.

Charlene Shongo, City of Derry Airport manager, stated: “We are absolutely delighted to launch Ryanair’s new service to Edinburgh.

“The charming city of Edinburgh has so much to offer travellers, from romantic getaways, family trips or a weekend break with friends. The new Ryanair service to Edinburgh will operate five times per week and will commence on October 28. “

Ryanair also operate direct flights to Liverpool from City of Derry Airport while Fly BMI operate a double daily service to London Stansted.

October 2018 will see the return of Scottish operator Loganair with a direct service five times per week to Glasgow International Airport, these flights are currently on sale via Loganair.com

To enter the competition visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/CoDerryAirport/ or Twitter @CoDerryAirport. The competition closes on September 15 and the winner will be announced on September 17.