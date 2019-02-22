Tickets on sale for new Loganair Derry to Manchester and London routes

Tickets are now on sale for Loganair’s new routes to Manchester and London Stansted.

The Scottish airline is now offering flights for sale on its website for the Manchester route, which will start on May 24 2019, and the London Stansted route, which will commence next Wednesday, February 27.

Lead-in fares between Derry and London Stansted begin at £39.99 with tickets to Manchester priced the same.

All reservations include 20kg of complimentary hold luggage and passengers are eligible to join Loganair’s loyalty programme, Clan Loganair.

Loganair was selected as the new operator for the Public Service Obligation (PSO) contract to secure Derry’s sole air service to London, following the news last weekend that previous operator flybmi has entered insolvency.

Loganair is providing two services each weekday to London as well as on Sundays alongside a single Saturday flight as part of a Derry City and Strabane District Council PSO contract.

The new Manchester route will have a flight-time of only 70 minutes, and this brand new link will offer a convenient gateway to the North West of England and worldwide flights with Loganair’s partner airlines at Manchester.

The Scottish airline already provides service between Derry and Glasgow five days per week – having stepped in to safeguard the route following Ryanair’s withdrawal last year.

It has a long history of service at City of Derry Airport, and was the first airline to fly commercial services there back in April 1979.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s Managing Director said: “We’re extremely pleased to be selected to operate the essential Derry to Stansted air service following completion of a competitive tender process. I know the news about flybmi created great uncertainty, so we’re focused on recommencing operations as quickly as possible.”

“The route is an important link to London and the South East with a schedule which has been tailored to the needs of the business community – enabling a full day of work in the capital before an evening flight home. The weekend services will also be attractive to leisure passengers who can chose the length of a short break.”

“Our new Manchester route marks a further expansion of the airline’s destination map from Derry, building our relationship with the airport and providing even more choice to customers. With a robust economy and diverse cultural offering, we’re excited to connect the two cities.”

Tickets can be booked online at www.loganair.co.uk or by calling 0344 800 2855.