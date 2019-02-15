Tickets on sale this Monday for Forum’s Junk Kouture

Set to be one of the biggest yet, Junk Kouture is coming to the Millennium Forum next month.

Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture inspires young designers in second level education to use every day junk materials to create striking works of wearable art.

The competition calls on all budding fashionistas to see if they have what it takes to be crowned Kings or Queens of the upcycled catwalk.

And what’s more, tickets go on sale this Monday, February 18 (£20) for the Friday, March 1 show.

Now in its ninth year, Junk Kouture has already captivated over 24,000 students, 7000 teachers and 100,000 audience members from throughout the province.

And this year’s will be even better, the Northern Regional Final will be jam-packed with incredible talent, lots of energy and an unbelievable atmosphere.

Meanwhile, don’t forget Together Again will be live in the Forum on February 17.

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers are each legends in the entertainment world with singing and acting careers that have spanned over five decades!

In 1983 Kenny and Dolly toured together performing their show “Real Love” also known as “Together”. With a long list of individual hits plus their exciting duets, including their duet “Islands In The Stream,” the show was amazing and a huge success!

Direct from Las Vegas, tribute act Marty Edwards and Mandy T has all the songs, the mannerisms, the vocals, the professionalism and of course, the charm of Kenny and Dolly. So why not see ”Together Again” and relive the magic?

Finally Patrick Talbot Productions and Rathmore Productions present Fly Me to the Moon this Wednesday, February 20 in the Millennium Forum.

From the Olivier Award winning author of Stones in his Pockets, this hilarious comedy is written and directed by Marie Jones and investigates whether we are valued more in life or in death.

All tickets are available at www.millenniumforum.co.uk