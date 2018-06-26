Tickets snapped up in minutes for free ‘Bon Voyage’ concert at Ebrington

A total of 5,000 tickets for a free major concert at Ebrington during the Maritime Festival were snapped up within around 40 minutes of being released at the weekend, it has been confirmed.

The organisers of ‘Bon Voyage,’ which will feature a stellar line up of local and national acts,said they were delighted with the interest.

Many queued for hours outside Cool Discs and Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre to get their tickets. A spokesperson for Lush & Legacy Promotions said: “We are now looking forward to a fantastic event at Ebrington on July 22.”

Lush & Legacy Promotions are also staging two other large scale concerts at Ebrington this summer. More than 95 per cent of tickets for Lush! Classical on July 21 have already been sold, with tickets for ‘We Are Together’ on July 15 similarly selling fast.

Tickets for both are available via www.ticketmaster.ie and www.kellysportrush.co.uk

The ‘Journal’ will be announcing the lucky winners of the draw for tickets to both concerts on www.derryjournal.com this morning.