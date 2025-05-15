Ciaron Harkin, Danny Mullen and Pat Hoban will all be vying for a starting berth against Drogheda. Photo by Kevin Morrison.

TIERNAN Lynch says the most difficult part of his job as Derry City boss is selecting his team at 4.45pm on a Friday afternoon. ​

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brandywell boss is delighted his squad rotation has been repaid with a string of impressive performances and five wins in their last six.

However, he admits it 'hurts' when he's forced to omit in-form players from the starting eleven as he ponders his selection for the trip to Drogheda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's part and parcel of his managerial post and he agrees it's a welcome headache to have such strength in depth.

He'll be forced to reshuffle his pack once again tonight with Carl Winchester suspended and fellow midfielder Adam O'Reilly [ribs] rated doubtful.

With Pat Hoban now available and Danny Mullen and Liam Boyce finding their shooting boots, Lynch has no shortage of attacking options but it doesn't make naming his squad any easier.

"Yeah but they're good headaches," he said. "As a manager the most difficult time of the week is always 4.45pm when you name the team and people who have worked their socks off all week you have to leave out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not nice. And they're such a good, honest bunch of boys. It probably hurts me more than it hurts them but that's part and parcel of the game.

"They're good seasoned pros and they know that. We've been very fortunate up until now that there's been no throwing toys out of the pram.

"They've been rolling their sleeves up and being very much part of a team. The success we want to have and the direction we want to go as a team they're built on squads, not built on 11 players.

"As a manager and the coaching staff, the big thing is making sure we're being honest with them and they know where they stand with us and I think up until this point we've done that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry go in search of a fourth straight win which would move them five points clear of third placed Drogheda but Lynch is very much aware of the Boynesiders' threats.

"You have to take the game into consideration and the way Drogheda play [when selecting his team], they're the type of team that lures you into thinking that you're in possession and you're dominating and they get you to leave spaces and create spaces and do you on the counter attack. They're very quick and workmanlike up front.

"They fight for second balls and that's something we have to be very conscious and careful of.

"Our team selection is probably going to be forced on us a little bit on Friday night. But we're very confident with the group of players we have and this is an opportunity for them and they have to go and take it."