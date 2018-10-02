Tierney: Centre will be boost for Galliagh

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney is hopeful plans to develop a new community centre in Galliagh will move forward this week when an application for permission to build comes before Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee tomorrow.

The Ballyarnett councillor said it was long since time the area had a community hub of its own instead of having to rely on ad hoc solutions to meet community needs.

He said: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside the Galliagh steering group as we brought forward the plans and ideas from local people about the new Galliagh Community Centre.”

The Galliagh-based councillor said the area was one of the only communities in the city that didn’t have a bespoke centre of its own.

He said approval of the application would be another step on the road to addressing this oversight.

“The Galliagh community has never had the benefit of a community building within this area and I am excited to see the planning application before councils planning committee this month,” he remarked.

He said it was unacceptable that local groups were having to utilise make-shift solutions that weren’t really fit-for-purpose for their needs.

“As it stands, a lot of the young people and community groups are meeting in local flats and porta cabins, in the absence of suitable premises,” said Colr. Tierney.

The SDLP representative said approval of the planning application would provide a new state-of-the-art centre for the community.

“If the planning committee sign off on planning permission, it will be a big boost for the local community. It will also mean that some of the current properties used by the community centre can be put back into circulation and used as suitable social housing for those in need,” he said.