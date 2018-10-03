Tierney delighted at planning approval for £1.4m Galliagh Community Centre

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has welcomed the news that Derry City and Strabane Council’s Planning Committee have approved the planning application for Galliagh Community Centre.

Councillor Tierney said: “I am delighted that DC&SDC Planning Committee have approved the planning application for Galliagh Community Centre, something I have been working on with the Galliagh Steering Group for a long time.

“The plans which have been approved today have proposed a £1.4 million state of the art community centre in the heart of Galliagh.

“This is something that is desperately needed as the Galliagh community has never had the benefit of a community building within Galliagh

“As is stands, a lot of the young people and community groups are meeting in local flats and porta cabins, in the absence of premises that are suitable for their needs

“DC&SDC has put aside 50 per cent of the funding required for the community centre, and as a member of the Galliagh Steering Group, I will be working very closely with other partners in the community and voluntary sector to find the remaining funding.

“Now that the planning stage is completely, it is full steam ahead for this project which is a big boost for the local community.”