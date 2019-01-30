Tiny Tots programme at Tower Museum

The Tower Museum will host a four week ‘Tiny Tots’ programme for children aged 0-5 years, beginning this Saturday, February 2.

The specially tailored events and activities for young children will include ‘Making a Telephone, Stars & Rainbow Waterfall’, ‘Baby Yoga’, ‘Constructing a Zoo’ and ‘Jo Jingles’ music classes.

Baby yoga

Betty Doherty, Assistant Education and Access Officer at the Tower Museum said it will be an educating programme for young children and their parents/carers.

She said: “Museums can be an enjoyable and fun learning space, especially for the younger visitor. These activities will keep young children entertained while providing educational value and will provide parents and carers with an opportunity to enjoy the museum.

“All the programmes on offer are designed to encourage early years learning and development, but most of all its fun.

Tomorrow will see ‘Making a Telephone, Stars & Rainbow Waterfall’ with simple stem activities for 3-5 year olds taking place.

The event will allow young children to use their imagination in a fun environment by making a telephone with disposable cups and string and expanding stars out of tooth picks and water, or rainbow waterfalls with paper cups, toilet rolls and coloured water.

A second workshop on ‘Constructing a Zoo’ takes place on February 16.

“We’ll also be having something for the ‘Tinnier Tots’ – aged 0-2 years – on February 9 with ‘Baby Yoga’, and on February 23 we will have ‘Jo Jingles’ – both from 12 noon to 1pm. Again, it’s advisable to book in order to avoid disappointment as places fill up fast,” Ms Doherty said.

All activities are from 12 noon to 1pm and cost £3.00 per child. Booking can be made by contacting tower@derrystrabane.com or by telephoning 028 71372411.