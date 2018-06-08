Top acts ready to rock Buncrana’s Shore Front

The revival of the hugely popular Buncrana Music Festival will continue this month in what is undoubtedly going to be the biggest year for tourism in the Inishowen area of Co. Donegal.

In fact, the dates have been announced in advance of what promises to be a spectacular festival on Friday, June 29 and 30, one week ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open which will be played on Ballyliffin’s testing Glashedy Links.

The festival, organised by local events company, ‘Notorious Events,’ have announced the first of the acts for Friday and Saturday night and it will be special, with dance music legend Roger Sanchez, supported by Ministry of Sound DJs including Route 94, Infinity Ink and Hauswerks taking Buncrana’s Shore Greens by storm on Friday, June 29.

BANDS GALORE TO PERFORM ON SHORE GREEN

And on Saturday, chart legends Feeder, with 21 UK top 40 hits under their belt, will rock the main stage accompanied on the Shore Green by many more bands to be announced in the coming days.

The M.C. for the Saturday is internet sensation and comedian, Sir Stevo Timothy also known as ‘Farmer Michael,’ accompanied by Kathleen.

Their act will continue on Sunday with a special appearance at iconic Plaza Ballroom on Main Street, Buncrana, where a sell-out attendance is expected and tickets sales are already well underway.

The major event will conclude with a huge firework display on Buncrana’s Shore Front.

As part of the festival, local bands will also get their opportunity to join a huge list of talent on the billing and the outdoor concert is set to be one the biggest ever staged in Donegal.

ONSITE CATERING

Catering will be provided on site, including a VIP area with private bar, and a public bar as well as other local caterers will be on hand to ensure that all in attendance will enjoy a packed day of music. The event is strictly aged 16+ on both nights. Keep up to date at: www.facebook.com/buncranafestival or via the website at www.buncranamusic festival.com

