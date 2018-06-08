Top Derry architect Manus Derry to lead free tour of historic Ebrington

Built heritage enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend when top Derry historical building conservationist, Manus Deery, leads a tour of Ebrington Barracks.

Mr. Deery, principal conservation architect at the Historic Environment Division of the Department for Communities, has been involved with the former military installation since shortly after it was decommissioned and handed over to the Office of First and Deputy First Minister in 2003. He’s been invited by the Newbuildings & District Archaeological & Historical Society to lead a tour entitled ‘Exploring the History of Ebrington Barracks’ with the principal focus being the buildings dating from the period after its modern military occupation from 1841. The tour, which is free and open to non-members, will depart from the Browning Drive entrance to Ebrington at 11.30 a.m. on Saturday. Participants will then be invited to join the group for lunch in Ollie’s at 1 p.m., with diners covering the cost of their own meals. Those interested in adjourning for a meal after the tour are asked to ring 02871861696 to confirm.