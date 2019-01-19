Top Irish comedians bound for Forum

Five of Ireland’s top comedians are bound for Derry’s Millennium Forum over the coming months, it has been confirmed.

Tickets are now on sale for 2019 Derry stand-up gigs, which take place at the Forum over February, March and April 2019.

Brendan Grace - Thurs February 21

Brendan’s latest show features the best and most requested pieces from his vast repertoire over the last forty-eight years.

Neil Delamere - Sat February 23

Fresh from a sell-out tour, the star of BBC’s The Blame Game and Softer Border Patrol, Neil Delamere returns with a brand new show. This time he thinks he has that whole ‘illusion of control’ idea sussed.

Tommy Tiernan - Wed 20, Thurs 21, Wed 27 & Thurs 28 March

Back on the road again, Tommy Tiernan has a new show. He rants and raves, he dances and acts. Using high theatricality and lots of dirty words, this is a fast paced and exuberant celebration of everything that’s wild, wrong and wonderful about being alive right here, right now. BE THERE!

Conal Gallen - Sat March 23

Conal brings his brand new stand-up comedy show, Back To Front, to the Forum for an evening of hilarious jokes, songs and a few surprises.

Colin Murphy - Fri April 12

Fresh from another series of the award winning show, The Blame Game, and from fronting his new BBC series, Colin Murphy’s Panic Room, Colin is back on the road with new show, BIG TIME.

Tickets for all shows are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.