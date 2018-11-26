Top Portuguese chef hosts Beech Hill Pop-up Tapas

Derry will enjoy a taste of Iberia this week as a celebrated Portuguese guest chef hosts a Pop-up Tapas experience at the Beech Hill Country House Hotel.

Andre Correia is visiting Derry from the Far East where he is one of Macau’s foremost chefs.

He has agreed to give Beech Hill guests a truly Mediterranean dining experience by hosting a tapas pop-up on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week (November 28-30).

Sam Harding, Director of The House Collection, which invited Andre to Beech Hill, says he is delighted to welcome a guest chef with such renowned culinary skills.

“Andre has extensive experience in Portuguese gastronomy and wines and it is a real honour to have him treat us at the Beech Hill,” he said. “Previously he has been a guest chef at Hotel ICON in Hong Kong and the prestigious Jockey Club, as well as The Mandarin Oriental in Macau – three truly outstanding venues.”

Andre fell in love with the former Portuguese colony of Macau while taking a short course at the Institute for Tourism Studies there and has since made it his home.

He graduated from the Escola Superior de Hotelaria e Turismo do Estotril in Portugal with a degree in culinary arts in 2012. He began his career in 2004 as a catering chef where he had the opportunity to travel the country and experience at first hand the many and varied styles of cooking in his homeland.

He said: “My mission has always been the same - to introduce the best regional Mediterranean cooking, from the farm and the boat to the table.”

The tapas pop-up has two sittings (7pm and 8pm) each evening with a seven-course menu for £25 per person. To reserve a table, call 028 7134 9279.