Top props ‘Destined’ for St. Patrick’s Day

North West Carnival Initiative and Greater Shantallow Community Arts has enlisted the help of Destined in prop making for this year’s Communities United St. Patrick’s Day Carnival celebrations.

The group, based at Foyle Valley Railway Station, has previous experience in this field, having designed and made props as well as taking part in St. Patrick’s and Halloween carnivals for the last 12 years.

Project Manager at Destined, Terry McDevitt, welcomed the group’s participation with the North West Carnival Initiative (NWCI) and said both the older and younger age groups really gain from the experience of the workshops. He said: “Both have gained from learning new skills, using their hands, working as a team and seeing that the end product is ‘their’ work. You certainly notice a buzz when the craftwork starts to come together and you see concentration levels being upped to get the product not only finished, but finished to a high standard.”

Praising the local groups involved in facilitating the workshops, Mr. McDevitt added: “It’s good for our group to be involved with Greater Shantallow Community Arts and the NWCI in this project and I also extend a big thank you to Christine Meenan who is facilitating the workshops.”

During the workshops, the Destined group have been making flowers and other props to be used on floats and carried by participants.

Jim Collins, NWCI, said: “Destined are one of a number of groups involved in making costumes, props and taking part in what will be a spectacular colourful event across the city. I’m delighted that Destined, once again, are involved. This is reaching out to communities and getting as many groups involved and from across the city and further afield. Indeed, it’s wonderful that Christine has given her time to work with the group and I’ve no doubt the quality and standard will be second to none.”

Destined will have over 40 participants in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day carnival.