Top tradesman Ben ‘over the moon’ to be regional finalist

A young Derry tradesman’s first class skills and swift service has seen him through to become the regional finalist in Screwfix’s Top Tradesperson 2018.

Ben Kennedy (25) from Drumahoe is now one step closer to the UK final in Screwfix’s annual search to find the Top Tradesperson from among England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Ben's business van is a familiar sight around the north west.

Ben now stands a chance of winning a brand new Mitsubishi L200 Warrior pickup truck worth £33,000 if he reaches the finals of the competition in London later this month.

First though, the Heating Engineer will battle it out with four others on Monday in Belfast for the NI title, having already seen off competition from tradesmen and women across the north west region.

Currently trading under the name BK Boiler Services, Ben thinks his determination, passion and attitude will help him to stand out from the crowd.

Ben said: “I’m over the moon to be a regional finalist, it’s such a great competition and to get this far is fantastic. It’s incredibly rewarding to be recognised for the hard work that I put in, and I’m determined to show my dedication to the trade and my customers.”

Ben set up his business from nothing after trading his car for a van and gaining his qualifications.

He started off with one or two jobs a week and now has at least five a day.

The Derry man prides himself on offering a fast service and spoke about how busy he was when the ‘Beast from the East’ hit and he had to attend more than double the amount of jobs in a day than he usually would, and ensured he could help as many people has possible.

Caroline Welsh, Director of Brand and Marketing at Screwfix said: “The standard of entries for Screwfix’s Top Tradesperson this year has been outstanding.

“This award is given to those who demonstrate that they go above and beyond in their trade. It’s for tradespeople who show excellence in how they are adapting to change in the industry, have a positive impact on their community and invest in the future of the trade, showing true professionalism in every job they complete.

“Being selected as a regional finalist means that we see these qualities in Ben.”

Ms Welsh added: “It’s the ninth year we have run this competition and we want to continue to celebrate and reward successful tradespeople from all across the UK that deliver quality work.

“We look forward to seeing Ben compete against other regional finalists, and wish them the best of luck!”

Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, commented: “Seeing the quality of this year’s regional finalists makes us incredibly proud to be part of this important competition.

“We can’t wait to hand over the keys of a new Mitsubishi L200 Warrior to the eventual winner knowing it will be put to the best possible use - working hard to contribute to the success of another outstanding British business.”

Screwfix’s Top Tradesperson is a nationwide search to find and reward the best builders, plumbers, electricians and other tradesmen and trades women, who keep people’s homes and local businesses in the best condition, often without gaining the recognition they deserve.

Ben will take part in the Northern Ireland heat at Belfast’s Screwfix store on Monday next, June, 2018, ahead of the UK Finals taking place in London later this month.