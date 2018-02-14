Toys R Us closing down sale

Bargain hunters are taking advantage of a massive closing down sale at the Derry branch of Toys R Us.

The company announced the closure of its store on the Crescent Link as part of a UK-wide cost-cutting exercise at the end of last year.

Although a date has yet to be confirmed for the closure of the Derry store, a half price clearance sale began at the weekend.

The company announced today that a further 20 percent was being taken off prices for stock, including toys, bicycles and baby gear.

A spokesman said: “Last weekend we reduced everything up to Half Price and today we have added an additional 20% off marked prices until Sunday.

“The store closure is growing closer although dates are still being finalised.

“The timing for today’s slash in prices comes when parents are looking for things to do with the kids as we head into Spring and outdoor activities.

“There’s never been a better time to grab a bargain on toys and although it’s a sad time for us, we’re expecting our customers to take full advantage of the slashed prices.

“Although no official date has been set for the closure, it is evident that shoppers are taking full advantage of bargains in the Closing Down Sale, not only for toys but also bikes, ride-on cars, pushchairs and baby gear which are all in big demand with new parents picking up savings off some of the higher priced items needed for baby.

“Floor space within the store is now reducing week by week with just two thirds of the stores now in use.”