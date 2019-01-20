Trade unionists say car bomb could easily have killed

Trade unionists have said it's fortunate the detonation of a car bomb in Derry city centre on a busy Saturday night did not lead to multiple fatalities.

Derry Trades Union Council (DTUC) condemned the bomb attach stating: "This had the potential to cause major loss of life and the only purpose served is to cause damage and disruption to people in the vicinity.

Bomb

"It is a matter of concern that whoever planted this have the capacity to put a car bomb in a public place. This is a throw back to a violent campaign which the majority of Irish people North and South have rejected."