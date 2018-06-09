Trader's van and gear destroyed in overnight attack

A Derry trader's van and equipment have been torched in an overnight arson attack.

Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhe McKnight slammed those responsible for the attack on the local business in Bracken Park.

She said: "It's very sad we are once again commenting after another act of wanton vandalising.

"This man has built up his business over the last ten years and has now basically lost it all.

"He has just spent a lot of money upgrading and replacing equipment.

"And basically now has to build everything from the bottom up again due to this anti-community behaviour.

"He doesn't know why this has happened to him and is urging anyone, taxi drivers, people in the area to come forward if they have any information."