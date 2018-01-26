TRAFFIC ALERT: Main County Derry road closed all weekend

A main County Derry will be closed all weekend with motorists warned to allow extra time for their journey as a result.

The A6 Castledawson by-pass from Castledawson roundabout to C557 Hillhead Road will be closed in both directions for a full weekend from 10pm on Friday (January 26) to 6am on Monday (January 29).

An update from Traffic Watch NI states: "A diversion route will be in place, however, delays can be expected and road users should allow extra time for their journey over this weekend.

"Westbound diversion via Brecart Roundabout, Roguery Road, Toome, Creagh Road, Aughrim Road, Magherafelt bypass, Castledawson roundabout.

"Eastbound diversion via Knockcloughrim, Hillhead Road, A6.