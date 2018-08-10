Traffic and travel: Apprentice Boys' 'Derry Day' parade

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade will take place in the city tomorrow, Saturday, August 11.

There will be a number of small parades and events in the city centre from 9 a.m. when traffic could be delayed for 10 to 20 minutes.

On-street parking anywhere on the parade route will be restricted for the duration of the parade.

There will also be a traffic management plan in place from approximately 12.30 p.m. until 5.30 p.m., which will restrict access around the city.

The bottom deck of the Craigavon Bridge will be accessible for traffic travelling cityside from Strabane and vice versa.

Waterside traffic should travel via Foyle Bridge or Strabane Old Road.

The parade will move off from Duke Street/Spencer Road; to the top deck of Craigavon Bridge and on to Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond (anti clockwise, via Austin’s corner); Bishop Street; London Street: Kennedy Street; Wapping Lane; Craigavon Bridge; Spencer Road; Dungiven Road; Dennet Gardens; Sheskin Gardens; Bann Drive; Finn Gardens; Mourne Drive; Dennet Gardens: Dungiven Road; Glendermott Road; Bonds Street; May Street; Limavady Road; Clooney Terrace; Spencer Road; Craigavon Bridge; Carlisle Road; Ferryquay Street; The Diamond (clockwise); Bishop Street; Palace Street; and Society Street.