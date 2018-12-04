Traffic and travel: Considerable delays after car accident with police issuing black ice warning

Police have warned motorists to beware of black ice as they were tasked to a car accident at Maydown this morning.

"Local police and other emergency services are currently dealing with an RTC on Ardlough Road at the junction with Carmoney Road," the PSNI confirmed just before 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"There will be traffic disruption in the area for a considerable time - please try to avoid the area if possible," the force stated.

Police have also asked people to be careful on the roads generally, stating that there are "lots of black ice about."