Traffic and travel: Strand Road single lane closure for two weeks for sewage works

A section of Strand Road will be closed to traffic from Monday, March 4, until Saturday, March 16, to facilitate essential emergency sewage repair works.

The City Centre Initiative (CCI) have advised, after consultations with the Department for Infrastructure and NI Water, that a single lane closure is mandatory on Strand Road and will be in place from junction of Lower Great James Street to the junction of Patrick Street.

Jim Roddy, Chief Executive of CCI said: “These are essential works required to repair a collapsed sewer discovered following recent investigative work by NI Water.

“The single lane closure will affect the country bound lane on Strand Road. Traffic can move freely along the city bound lane. While this will cause some disruption for local businesses and city centre users, we must stress that these works are imperative and unpreventable. The contractor has assured that the works will be completed as soon as possible.

“We ask that city centre users and motorists remain patient whilst these emergency repair works are being carried out and that they are mindful of the road closure, alternative routes and changes to bus services. Access will not be disrupted for pedestrians.”

Translink have advised that bus services that usually operate from the area affected on Strand Road will continue as normal, however in order for the works to be completed safely, two bus stop locations will be temporarily changed until works are completed on Saturday, March 16.

The bus stops at the new Hotel premises (opposite Quayside Shopping Centre) and at the North West Institute will be suspended during the time of the works.

Services 9a, 10a, 11b & 11c towards Northland Road & Ballymagroarty will be diverted along Queen’s Quay and Lower Clarendon Street. A temporary stop will be placed on Lower Clarendon Street for these routes.

Services 1a, 11a, 12a, 13a & 13b towards Strand Road and Culmore Road will be diverted along Queens’s Quay and serve a temporary stop at The Mandarin Palace.

Services towards the City Centre are unaffected and will operate along their normal route.

The bus stops affected are: 9A, 10A, 11A, 11B, 11C services that pick up at the new Holiday Inn Hotel premises, travelling outbound from the city centre. A temporary stop on Lower Clarendon Street will be installed to replace this stop for the duration of the works.

The Translink 13A service, which picks up outside the new Holiday Inn Hotel premises, travelling to Galliagh via Meadowbank Avenue, Messines Park, Shantallow Shops, Leafair, Fernabbey, Clon Elagh and Glenabbey Drive will have a temporary stop on Queens Quay at the front of the Mandarin Palace restaurant.

The works are scheduled to be completed by Saturday, March 16.