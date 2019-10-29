£218,000 road improvement scheme for Coshquin Road

A £218,000 resurfacing scheme on the Coshquin Road is to begin next week.

The resurfacing scheme is scheduled to start on Monday, November 4 and is expected to take four weeks to complete.

The Department for Infrastructure has said the scheme, which starts near the Aileagh Road junction and progresses north westwards for a distance of 1.8 kilometres, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

A full road closure will be in place from 7.30am to 6.00pm, Monday to Saturday.

Diversions shall be clearly signed via the Branch Road and Buncrana Road.

Access for residents, landowners and for pupils and staff attending the local primary school will be accommodated.

Road users have been advised to expect some delays and to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com.