Collision between car and bicycle : PSNI Appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a collision between a car and a bike at Clooney Road roundabout/ junction of Airport Road last month.

The collision happened early on Tuesday, August 20.

PSNI Constable Joanna Cameron said: “At approximately 7.00am police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa car and a bicycle. The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Clooney Road/Airport Road, Limavady, especially anyone who has dash-cam footage, to contact police at Limavady on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 214 20/08/19.”