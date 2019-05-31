Derry road traffic collision causing major disruption Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... There are reports of a road traffic collision on the Foyle Bridge in Derry. It is understood the collision occurred in one of the Waterside bound lanes. The collision is causing disruption to traffic. Motorists should expect delays. There are no further details at this time. Derry Driving Centre has lowest pass rate Eglinton traffic issue raised with Dept.