N.I. Railways is warning passengers to expect delays on the railway line between Derry and Belfast.

The reason given by N.I. Railways for the delays was "disruptive passengers".

"Due to disruptive passengers there is some delays on the #Belfast to #Derry #Londonderry line. See journey check for the latest information - http://ow.ly/bX4250uZvpb," Tweeted N.I. Railways on Friday afternoon.

There are no further details.