Emergency incident declared on board NI flight to London - passenger plane forced to divert to Liverpool

A passenger plane travelling from Northern Ireland to London was forced to divert to Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Wednesday because of an on board emergency incident.

Flybe flight BE1357 had taken off from Belfast City Airport and was travelling to London City Airport when an on-board medical emergency was declared after a passenger became unwell.

The Flybe aircraft arrived safely in Liverpool.

BE1357 arrived safely at Liverpool John Lennon Airport just before 4.00pm.

"Flybe can confirm that the above flight has diverted to Liverpool John Lennon Airport this afternoon due to a passenger-related medical emergency on board," said a spokesperson for Flybe.

"The airline would apologise to the remaining passengers for any inconvenience experienced as a result of this temporary disruption to their travel."

There are no further details at this time.