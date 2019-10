The P.S.N.I. and other members of the emergency services are currently at the scene of two road traffic collisions in Derry.

The two separate collisions occurred on the Glenshane Road between Drumahoe and Claudy.

The emergency services are currently at the scene.

Delays are expected.

The P.S.N.I. is advising motorists to seek alternative routes where possible.

There are no further details at this time.