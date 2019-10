The emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Derry.

The collision occurred at the crossroads of Craigback Road and Monnaboy Road near Eglinton.

Roads are closed at the junction of Craigback Road/Brockagh Road, Craigback Road/Ballygudden Road, Monnaboy Road/Tamnaherin Road and Monnaboy Road/Sheskin Road.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

There are no further details at this time.