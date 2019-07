A fallen power line has resulted in the closure of a Northern Ireland road.

The electricity line was brought down on the north bound side of the M22.

The incident is due to last several hours said the P.S.N.I.

As a result a section of the M22 between junction seven of the M2 for Antrim Area Hospital and junction one for Dunsilly.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.