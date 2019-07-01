Foyle Bridge collision involved police motorbike and cyclist

Police in Derry have confirmed that a road traffic collision on the Foyle Bridge at the weekend involved a police motorcyclist and a cyclist.

The incident happened on Sunday morning and led to the citybound lanes of the bridge being cordoned off for a short time.

PSNI Inspector Spence said: “The collision occurred at 11:35am as a cycle race was ongoing in the city.

“NI Ambulance Service attended alongside police, and both the male police motorcyclist and the male cyclist were treated at hospital for minor injuries and have both since been discharged.”

Police have confirmed that, as is routine procedure, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been informed about the incident.

Inspector Spence said: “I want to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured it on their dash cam, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 857 of 30/06/19.”