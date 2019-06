Police have closed off part of the Foyle Bridge in Derry as a result of a road traffic collision.

Motorists trying to get into Derry’s cityside have been advised to seek alternative routes this afternoon (Sunday).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised the Foyle Bridge in Derry/Londonderry is closed city bound from the Caw Roundabout due to a road traffic collision.

“Please seek an alternative route, if possible.”

No further details about the incident have been released at present.