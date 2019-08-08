Full road closure for Glengalliagh resurfacing and reconstruction works

A £150,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme will commence on the B521 Glengalliagh Road this Monday, August 12.

The Department for Infrastructure said the scheme, which starts at Bradley’s Pass and progresses south westwards for a distance of 500 metres, will ‘greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.’

To facilitate the resurfacing it will be necessary to implement a full road closure from Monday to Saturday between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

A diversion will be clearly signed via A515 Skeoge Road and Bradley’s Pass. Access to the Northside Shopping Centre for patrons and deliveries will be maintained.

The Department said it has carefully planned the work to minimise disruption, however, road users should expect some delays and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

Completion of the work by 24 August is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed if there is any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com.